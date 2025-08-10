Ad image

More Americans seeking citizenship from Caribbean CBI nations

Ernesto Cooke
2 Min Read

In a striking trend reshaping international real estate and citizenship strategies, American homebuyers are increasingly turning to Caribbean CBI countries as a pathway to alternative citizenship, driven by political uncertainty and a desire for global mobility.

Five Caribbean nations—Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia—are experiencing an unprecedented surge in investment migration applications.

These Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programs offer a unique proposition: purchase a qualifying property, typically starting around $300,000, and receive a passport granting visa-free access to approximately 150 countries.

Market Dynamics Driving the Trend

Recent data from Henley & Partners reveals a dramatic shift:

  • 64% increase in investment migration applications in Q1 2025
  • 53% rise in program inquiries compared to the previous year
  • Growing interest from younger families and remote workers

Key Attractions of Caribbean Citizenship

  • Visa-free travel to Europe and the U.K.
  • Minimal residency requirements
  • Option for dual citizenship
  • Potential rental income from properties

The COVID-19 pandemic and increasing political polarization in the United States have accelerated this trend, with many viewing these programs as more than just a real estate investment—but a genuine alternative lifestyle option.

Investment Pathways

Potential citizens can qualify through multiple routes:

  • Non-refundable national development fund contributions
  • Government-approved real estate purchases
  • Business investments
  • Government bond investments

As geopolitical uncertainties continue, these Caribbean citizenship programs are likely to become increasingly attractive to Americans seeking alternatives to traditional residency models.

Share This Article
ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
- Advertisement -
Stay Connected
- Advertisement -