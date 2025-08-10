More Americans seeking citizenship from Caribbean CBI nations

In a striking trend reshaping international real estate and citizenship strategies, American homebuyers are increasingly turning to Caribbean CBI countries as a pathway to alternative citizenship, driven by political uncertainty and a desire for global mobility.

Five Caribbean nations—Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia—are experiencing an unprecedented surge in investment migration applications.

These Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programs offer a unique proposition: purchase a qualifying property, typically starting around $300,000, and receive a passport granting visa-free access to approximately 150 countries.

Market Dynamics Driving the Trend

Recent data from Henley & Partners reveals a dramatic shift:

64% increase in investment migration applications in Q1 2025

53% rise in program inquiries compared to the previous year

Growing interest from younger families and remote workers

Key Attractions of Caribbean Citizenship

Visa-free travel to Europe and the U.K.

Minimal residency requirements

Option for dual citizenship

Potential rental income from properties

The COVID-19 pandemic and increasing political polarization in the United States have accelerated this trend, with many viewing these programs as more than just a real estate investment—but a genuine alternative lifestyle option.

Investment Pathways

Potential citizens can qualify through multiple routes:

Non-refundable national development fund contributions

Government-approved real estate purchases

Business investments

Government bond investments

As geopolitical uncertainties continue, these Caribbean citizenship programs are likely to become increasingly attractive to Americans seeking alternatives to traditional residency models.