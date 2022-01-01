More Bad News SVG : 100 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths

Twenty-one (21) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and ninety (190) samples collected on Tuesday December 28 th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 11.1%.

Twenty-two (22) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 28 th, 2021.

Thirty-six (36) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and thirty-nine (139) samples collected on Wednesday December 29th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 25.9%.

Sixteen (16) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 29th, 2021.

Forty-five (45) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and two (202) samples collected on Thursday December 30th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 22.3%.

Seventeen (18) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from the flu clinics on December 30th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility.

Twelve (12) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two (2) of whom are vaccinated, ten (10) patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

Two (2) new deaths were recorded over the reporting period. A 71-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 on December 25, 2021, she was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and died on the 28th of December of COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 75-year-old male, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 28th, 2021, was found dead at home on 29 th December 2021 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Both patients were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to eight-three (83).

Seventy-seven (77) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Five hundred and sixty-four (564) cases are currently active and eighty-three (83) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand nine hundred and fifty-two (5952) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and three hundred and five (5305) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease

and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations byeveryone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19.