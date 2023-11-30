More non-stop flights added as record number of tourists visit Jamaica 

More new flights as record number of tourists head to Jamaica for winter

Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, stated that the collaborative work conducted by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and his subordinates over the previous three years has borne tremendous fruit.

The remarks come as Jamaica prepares for many new and inaugural nonstop flights in December, in addition to numerous other new nonstop flights established in recent weeks.

Nonstop flights between London, UK and Montego Bay, St James, by new European airline Norse Atlantic Airways begin December 1; nonstop flights between Toronto, Canada and Montego Bay by Canadian airline Jetlines begin December 9; and nonstop flights between Toronto, Canada and Kingston by Canadian airline Flair begin December 16.

Seiveright also mentioned that these new flights will be added to those that have already been launched in recent weeks, such as Southwest Airlines nonstop flights between Kansas City, Missouri, United States (US) and Montego Bay and United Airlines nonstop flights between Denver, Colorado, US and Montego Bay.

“From January to November 29, preliminary figures show that approximately 2.5 million stopover visitors visited our shores.” This represents an 18% increase over the same period in 2022, and a 10% increase over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. If we maintain our current rate of development, we will be on track to meet our updated forecasts of four million visitors and US$4.1 billion in foreign exchange revenues by the end of the year,” the statement said.