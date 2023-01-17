More than 60,000 people eligible to vote in Antigua Jan 18 election

Antigua: Over 60,000 people eligible to vote in Jan 18 election

The Antigua and Barbuda Election Commission (ABEC) said 60,916 persons can vote in tomorrow’s general election.

Loop Caribbean News interviewed ABEC Public Relations Office Elisa Graham, who confirmed the figure.

Graham said ABEC has added 188 voting locations across 17 seats to serve voters and simplify the process.

“Because they will be dispersed, we predict that quite a few people will use those polling places. Within each voting booth, there will be two places to cast your ballot. And we don’t expect any lengthy waits,” she added.

The election features 53 candidates.

The United Progressive Party and Democratic National Alliance both nominated 16 candidates, while the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party has fielded 17 candidates.

Trevor Walker, the lone representative of the Barbuda People’s Movement, and three independent candidates remain on the ballot.

Source : Loop News