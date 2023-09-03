Approximately 60 educators who did not meet the immunization criteria will return to the school system in the new term.

While speaking on state radio last week, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves indicated that he has always urged for the teachers to return as they take legal action against the government.

“Close to 40—it could be more because I spoke to the ministry yesterday morning—of those who did not meet the requirement in respect of the vaccine and chose to abandon their jobs—that is, 40 additional ones from those who had come on before who had not taken the vaccine and had been determined by the service commission to have abandoned their jobs—they are coming on.” Remember, I had been seeking, imploring, and appealing; you may proceed with your case and return to teach,” he added.

According to Gonsalves, the ministry expects up to 60 instructors who did not fulfill the immunization requirement to return to the school system.

Oswald Robinsin, President of the Teachers Union, stated in December 2021 that the government’s ability to fire nearly 200 teachers was unprecedented in St. Vincent’s history.

All frontline workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were obligated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on November 19, 2021, as required by the Public Health Amendment Act 2021.