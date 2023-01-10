Moroccan delegation visits SVG to discuss ‘new roadmap of cooperation’

Moroccan delegation visits St Vincent and the Grenadines

A Moroccan delegation headed by Mr. Younes Dirhoussi, Diplomatic Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, along with three high-level officials from the Office of Vocational Training and Promotion of Employment (OFPPT), is currently in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for a four-day visit, from Tuesday, January 10, 2023, to Friday, January 13, 2023.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to conduct a series of meetings with high-level officials of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Camilo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, and Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, as well as other high-level officials from across the public service.

The meetings are expected to identify areas of vocational training to be included in the new roadmap of cooperation that will be signed between the governments of the Kingdom of Morocco and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The new roadmap will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Source : MOFA