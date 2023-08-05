Moroccan man sentenced to five years for criticism of King on Facebook

A Moroccan internet user has been sentenced to five years’ jail for criticising the king on Facebook over the country’s normalisation of ties with Israel, his lawyer has said.

Said Boukioud, 48, was jailed on Monday for posts denouncing the normalisation “in a way that could be interpreted as criticism of the king”, lawyer El Hassan Essouni said on Wednesday, adding that he had appealed.

Under the country’s constitution, foreign affairs are the prerogative of the monarch, King Mohammed VI. Morocco and Israel normalised relations in December 2020 as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords.

The Casablanca court’s verdict “is harsh and incomprehensible”, the lawyer said.

He added that despite his client’s expressing rejection of ties with Israel, he had no intention to offend the king in doing so.

The posts on Facebook dated from the end of 2020, when Boukioud was living and working in Qatar.

He deleted the posts and closed his account when he learned he was being prosecuted in Morocco, the lawyer said.

Boukioud was convicted under article 267-5 of the penal code, which stipulates a jail term of between six months and two years for anyone who undermines the monarchy.

But that sentence can be increased to five years if an offence is committed publicly, including by electronic means.

Human rights activists say the law hinders freedom of expression, and its wording “does not specify exactly what might constitute an attack” on the monarchy.

Since normalising ties, Morocco and Israel have boosted cooperation in areas including security, trade and tourism.

But not all Moroccans support this, especially since the rise to power in December last year of the far-right coalition led by the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Many Moroccans also have strong pro-Palestinian views.

In a speech on Saturday marking the anniversary of his accession to the throne in 1999, the king reiterated “Morocco’s unwavering stance in support of the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people”.

