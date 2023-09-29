11 to compete at Regional Bible Connection 2023 in St Vincent

11 vie for Moses Award at Regional Bible Connection 2023 in SVG

The Regional “Bible Connection” competition is being held in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, organized by the Youth Ministries Department of the Caribbean Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. The event is designed to promote meaningful study of the Holy Bible among children, teenagers, and young adults. This year’s study is focused on the biblical Book of Judges, which shares incredible parallels with the experiences of modern-day Christians. The competition is not just about winning, but it also serves as a source of profound inspiration for the youth, rejuvenating their spirits and fortifying their minds in sound principle and wisdom. The event has grown remarkably over the years, and this year, 11 participants from across the Caribbean will compete for the coveted Moses Award.

What is the goal of the Bible Connection program and who does it primarily target?

The goal of the Bible Connection program is to promote meaningful study of the Holy Bible, with an emphasis on connecting with God through prayerful study. The program primarily targets children, teenagers, and young adults. It is an initiative designed by the Youth Ministries Department of the Inter-American Division of Seventh-day Adventists. The program serves as a source of profound inspiration for the youth, rejuvenating their spirits and fortifying their minds in sound principle and wisdom.

How has the Bible Connection program evolved and expanded over the years?

The Bible Connection program has seen remarkable growth and transformation over the years. It started as the Bible Bowl in the Caribbean region in 2003, and in 2011, it evolved and matured into what became known as Bible Boom, with the popular and well-loved mantra, “When I say BIBLE, you say BOOM”. In the years that followed, the program expanded its reach to countries like Barbados, St. Martin, Cuba, Guatemala, St. Lucia, and Antigua & Barbuda. In 2017, Bible Boom was changed to the name we now know as “Bible Connection” to emphasize the importance of connecting with God through the prayerful study of the Bible. The program has become a reservoir of resilience, where faith ascends to new heights through the diligent study of the Bible, with an experience that is transformed into a guiding beacon.

The 11 participants will come together at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Richland Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 30 for an exciting and inspiring experience, along with an anticipated 700 supporters in person and several thousand online. LaTonya Mc Nichols will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines.