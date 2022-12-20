Mom and infant daughter shot dead

In Trinidad, a mother and her infant daughter were killed by gunmen in a shooting on Monday night.

Police said at around 7:50 p.m., 18-month-old Nova Bereton, her mother Sashell Elliot, and her father Akiel Bereton were at Elliot’s parlor at No. 2 Fort George in Indian Walk, Princes Town.

Three people were hurt when a man with a gun drew up in a Toyota Aqua and started shooting.

The three were taken to the Princes Town Health Facility but the mother and daughter later died.

Brereton is at hospital being treated. The car used in the killing was found by police at Crawford Street, Ste. Madeleine.

Source : Trinidad Express