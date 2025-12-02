Mottley says the people are key to halting Barbados crime wave

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has urged Barbadians to stop harbouring criminals, glorifying violence, and turning a blind eye to young people “drifting into trouble”, warning that law enforcement alone cannot keep the country safe.

Speaking at the installation of Barbados’ second President, Lt Col the Most Hon Jeffrey Bostic, during the Independence and Republic Day Ceremonial Parade and National Awards Ceremony at Kensington Oval on Sunday, Mottley said governance and public safety were “shared responsibilities” that required better choices in homes and communities.

Her appeal comes amid a spate of violent incidents that have shaken the island. In the most recent cases, which occurred on Saturday, a 30-year-old St Philip resident died after being injured in an altercation, and two juveniles were injured by gunfire in a separate incident.

Mottley said that while law enforcement remains critical, it is insufficient on its own to tackle the problem.

“We will continue to listen parish by parish and rub shoulders,” she said, “recognising, however, that no government, however caring and however capable of achieving the large and small things, can do it alone… We cannot, my friends, build this Barbados alone.”

She continued: “The truth is that when we walk and talk about crime, we know that reclaiming our communities is also at the centre of it and not just simply law enforcement. If we are to keep Barbados safe and prosperous, then we must also not just allow the police and the courts to do their work, but the choice that we make in our homes and in our neighbourhoods is equally important.”