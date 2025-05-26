Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will be leading the Barbados Labour Party into the next general elections.

She made the announcement to the country last night, erasing her previous stated indication that she would not be returning for a third term.

The Prime Minister shared the news while addressing a rally to celebrate the victory of Member of Parliament and Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman, who won last Wednesday’s by-election in St James North. It was also to commemorate her Government’s seventh anniversary in office, at St Alban’s Corner.

Prime Minister Mottley, who has led a team that pulled Barbados out of an economic crisis, says external and local challenges are the reasons she decided to “stay with Barbadians”.

She says there is no doubt that the water is still choppy due to the geopolitical climate. This is why she believes leading her Government into a third general election is no longer a personal decision, but rather one of duty.