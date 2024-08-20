MP Bramble urges sensible land use investing to lower food prices

MP Dwight ‘Fitz’ Bramble Urges Greater Investment in Sustainable Land Use

Hon. Dwight Fitz Bramble, the Opposition MP for East Kingstown, has called for increased investment in sustainable land use, emphasizing its critical role in the economic growth and development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. His appeal comes after attending the Global Changemaker Academy for Parliamentarians (GCAP) Conference in Bonn, Germany, which focused on influencing G20 countries to enhance resource flows into restoration efforts.

Bramble said, “The main issue I wanted to draw attention to, is the insufficient attention paid to sustainable land use and the importance of preserving and restoring our land resources, particularly in developing countries such as SVG.”

Expressing concern about the extremely high cost of living and the large amount of money Vincentians pay for imported food, Bramble said, “ Our food import bill is now around $500 million per year. It is crippling our economic growth and development in SVG. If we don’t pay proper attention to how we use our land , we will be facing the highest food prices in history very soon.”

At the conference, MP Bramble highlighted a ‘Community Vegetable Garden’ project he started in his constituency and called for similar initiatives to be encouraged and supported.

Bramble was one of 24 parliamentarians from around the world who was selected via a competitive application process to attend the conference. For which over 300 parliamentarians from 70 countries applied.

The NDP is committed to raising awareness for the need for proper use of our land and marine resources to address issues with our food security and reducing the high cost of living faced by Vincentians.