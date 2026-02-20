MP Huggins codifies 10-Yr vision for Central Leeward

Minister Conroy Huggins, Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward and Minister of Fisheries, has successfully concluded the “Together We Build” Community Consultation Series in Barrouallie.

The minister articulated that the victory on November 27 was not an individual achievement but a collective mandate requiring an equitable governance strategy. To ensure long-term social stability, the Minister codified his commitment into a 10 year vision to represent all citizens regardless of political affiliation, framing inclusivity as a strategic necessity rather than platitudes.

The philosophy of this 10-year vision is anchored by three strategic pillars:

Collective Problem Solving: Reorienting the community from a culture of grievance to one of solution-based engagement.

Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Development: Ensuring that infrastructure projects for 2030–2035 are built to withstand evolving environmental pressures.

Integrated Human and Educational Infrastructure: Rebuilding physical assets while simultaneously addressing specialised social needs, including Educational Inclusion and Specialised Support for students with disabilities—a priority informed by the Minister’s background in education and community feedback regarding the Barrouallie Government School.

As head of the newly formed Ministry of Fisheries, Huggins is overseeing a jurisdiction with a marine space ten times larger than its landmass. He identified the restoration of fisheries infrastructure as a critical economic driver for 2026–2027. His recent assessments of facilities in Barrouallie and Chateaubelair revealed significant “structural rot” and a failure to maximize foundational assets laid in the 1980s.

Fisheries Infrastructure Restoration Framework

Category Historical Foundation (1980s/90s) Current Deterioration (As of Dec 2025) 2026/2027 Restoration Goals Fisheries Facilities Comprehensive build-out under the Sir James administration. Structural rot, leaking roofs, and pervasive lack of maintenance. Full repair and modernization per 2026 Budget allocations. Industrial Assets Advanced refrigeration and industrial ice-making capacity. Non-functional refrigeration and underutilized cold storage. Restoration of ice-making functionality to support sector expansion. Traditional Harvesting Established whaling and “blackfish” (pilot whale) traditions. Deteriorated retaining walls and substandard processing sites. Completion of the Blackfish Processing Facility to ensure sanitary standards.

The Minister underscored that Barrouallie ’s cultural identity is “non-negotiable,” specifically protecting the tradition of harvesting and consuming blackfish. He also committed to a “Heritage-Led Development” strategy, citing the 200-year-old French-era police station and the Zion Hill Fitness Trail as essential assets for a diversified tourism economy.

Acknowledging the friction between community expectations for immediate change and the complexities of government administration, Huggins framed this “agitation” as a healthy component of a developing democracy. He responded to environmental concerns by calling for “Collective Environmental Stewardship,” away from government-only maintenance to shared responsibility for local sanitation and drain management.

Prioritized Infrastructure Projects

Bottle and Glass : – Project successfully finalized in early January 2026.

Clinic Road (Old Secondary to Anglican School): – Scheduled for immediate execution to secure healthcare access.

Mountain Road: – Designated as a critical thoroughfare for urgent restoration.

Reversion Footbridge: – Elevated to a primary safety priority to prevent hazardous river crossings during the rainy season.

Barley Fishermen’s Ramp (Morgan Square): – A critical climate resilience project to protect vessels during storm surges.

Regarding the rise in youth violence, the Minister initiated a “A Community Intervention,” challenging parents to reclaim their roles in arresting criminal mindsets. He emphasized that the safety of the community’s children is a prerequisite for any meaningful development.

A cornerstone of the new governance model is the shift toward public-private-community partnerships (PPCP). The Minister announced the formation of a “Community Council” in Barrouallie , which will integrate into a larger “Constituency Council.” This initiative includes a “Skills Registry,” modeled by residents like Veneza Edwards, who offered professional expertise in entrepreneurship and community development.

To bridge the employment gap, the Huggins identified the upcoming National Development Bank as a primary tool for job creation. By providing low-interest seed capital and grant funding, the bank will empower the private sector to lead job creation efforts that the public sector alone cannot sustain, he said.

Evidence of this 10-year vision in action was highlighted by the Minister’s recent meeting with a Hollywood producer regarding the restoration of the Wallilabou Anchorage (the original Pirates of the Caribbean film site). This partnership signals the administration’s intent to leverage international interest to revitalise local tourism and create sustainable “Blue Economy” jobs.

Huggins told constituents that the 10-year vision is not a distant goal, but an active process. “The change is not coming; the change is already here,” he stated, urging residents to maintain the virtue of patience as the administration moves St. Vincent and the Grenadines from rescue to resilience.