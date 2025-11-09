MP James pledges 1-stop govt complex for NL residents

Carlos James, the current Member of Parliament for North Leeward, has outlined a comprehensive vision of progress that positions him as the ideal candidate for reelection.

At a ULP meeting on Saturday night, James articulated an ambitious plan to bring government services directly to North Leeward residents through the proposed Administrative Complex in Chateaubelair.

“We are committed to transforming North Leeward,” James declared. “No longer will residents need to travel to Kingston for government services. We’re bringing everything here – banks, customs, immigration, revenue offices, and social services.”

” I have delivered hard court installations in Rose Hall and Rose Bank, Cumberland playing field development. We are lighting Golden Grove playing field and will build, the new Spring Village police station”.

James’s said track record demonstrates a holistic approach to community development, addressing economic, social, and infrastructural needs simultaneously.

Plans for new term