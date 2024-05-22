Minister James to deliver keynote address at Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2024

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, the Honourable Carlos James, will deliver a keynote address at the Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2024 on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Prince Edward Island, Canada.

The Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2024, scheduled for May 21st – 23rd, 2024, is co-hosted by the Government of Prince Edward Island and Island Innovation. It is a premier event dedicated to advancing sustainable development on islands around the world particularly in the areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship. The gathering brings together a diverse group of professionals, researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to discuss and explore innovative solutions and advancements in sustainable energy.

Minister James’ presentation will feature the travel industry as a catalyst for transformative action on innovation and sustainable practices on a global scale. The panelists include Corryn Clemence, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island and Calum Matthews, Vice President of Sustainability and Strategy.

Among the notable speakers for the Global Sustainable Islands Summit are the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Premier of Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Dennis King and Chief Executive Officer, Island Innovation, James Ellsmoor.

Minister James’ visit to Prince Edward Island takes place a week ahead of the Fourth Global United Nations Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) Conference in Antigua and Barbuda. Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves heads St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ delegation, which includes Minister Carlos James; St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to the United Nations – H.E Inga Rhonda King; Director of Economic Planning – Recardo Frederick; Director, Sustainable Development Unit – Janeel Miller-Findlay; Climate Change Advisor – Edmund Jackson and Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Janeel Drayton.