MRI services for St Vincent after installation of equipment at MMDC

MRI SERVICES BECOME AVAILABLE BY JUNE IN SVG

The installation of the MRI equipment was completed on Monday, May 15th, thus Vincentians will soon have access to MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) services.

The MRI facility is located on the grounds of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre (MMDC) in Georgetown; construction of the machine began in 2022, with the housing module arriving in December 2022.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince stated that the MRI is a “feather in the cap” of the healthcare system.

“I am very excited that we have this particular machine here, of course, we have been trying to upgrade our diagnostic system nationally here… we have CT scans, Xrays, and now this…of course, it’s going to be a big boost to our diagnostic ability here, there’s a lot of investment being made in the health sector,” Minister Prince said.

A bio-medical engineer, a physicist, a radiologist, a radiographer, and a mechanical engineer from Cuba are actively monitoring the medical equipment at the MMDC.

Patients will be able to use the service by the end of June 2023, according to Minister Prince, after initial testing by specialists.

The MRI machine alone costs more than $5 million USD.

