MSME Online Training Programme on “Entrepreneurship Development Program”

MSME Technology Development Centre (Process & Product Development Centre), Agra is organizing online training programme on “Entrepreneurship Development Program”
DETAILS OF TRAINING PROGRAMME:-
Duration: 5 days
Dates: 31st July to 04th August 2023
Timing: 05:00 PM – 06:30 PM
Fees: 1180/- per candidate
COURSE OBJECTIVES:-
•To acquire knowledge on the importance and emerging opportunities for
Entrepreneurship
•Develop an understanding the process of Business Model Generation and
Business Plan preparation
•To know various promotional schemes available from Government ministries and departments
TOPICS TO BE COVERED:-
1-To understand Entrepreneurship and its journey
2- To evaluate Entrepreneurship as a career option.
3-To learn how to generate
Entrepreneurial Idea (s).
4- Identifying business opportunities.
5- Acquiring Customers: Market research,
Accessing and Marketing
6- Financing Pathways Self development
7- Self Development!
8- How to draft a business plan
9- Skills for entrepreneurs
10- Factors affecting entrepreneurs
11- MSME Scheme for
Entrepreneurs
12- Factors to be considered if production as Business option (after identifying opportunities)
13- Business Model Generation (after Business Plan)
(For registration click link given below)
REGISTRATION LINK:-
https://rzp.io/l/
120edpJUNE2023
For more details contact:-
Contact Person: Atul Sinha/ Gaurav Rawat
Contact No : 9810371728 / 7983607199
Email ID : [email protected] / gau
[email protected]
For further details and content of the training program visit the website: www.ppdcagra.dcmsme.
gov.in