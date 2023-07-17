MSME Online Training Programme on “Entrepreneurship Development Program”

MSME Technology Development Centre (Process & Product Development Centre), Agra is organizing online training programme on “Entrepreneurship Development Program”

DETAILS OF TRAINING PROGRAMME:-

Duration: 5 days

Dates: 31st July to 04th

Timing: 05:00 PM – 06:30 PM

Fees: 1180/- per candidate

COURSE OBJECTIVES:-

•To acquire knowledge on the importance and emerging opportunities for

Entrepreneurship

•Develop an understanding the process of Business Model Generation and

Business Plan preparation

•To know various promotional schemes available from Government ministries and departments

TOPICS TO BE COVERED:-

1-To understand Entrepreneurship and its journey

2- To evaluate Entrepreneurship as a career option.

3-To learn how to generate

Entrepreneurial Idea (s).

4- Identifying business opportunities.

5- Acquiring Customers: Market research,

Accessing and Marketing

6- Financing Pathways Self development

7- Self Development!

8- How to draft a business plan

9- Skills for entrepreneurs

10- Factors affecting entrepreneurs

11- MSME Scheme for

Entrepreneurs

12- Factors to be considered if production as Business option (after identifying opportunities)

13- Business Model Generation (after Business Plan)

