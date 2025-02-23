MSNBC Cancels Joy Reid’s Show in Major Lineup Shakeup

MSNBC reportedly cancels Joy Reid show in reshuffle at liberal network

MSNBC has reportedly canceled longtime anchor Joy Reid’s show in what is evidently a major programming restructure at the liberal network.

Speaking to the New York Times, two people familiar with the reshuffling told the outlet that Reid’s 7pm show, The ReidOut, is being cancelled as part of a lineup shuffle being helmed by the network’s new president, Rebecca Kutler.

Reid’s final episode is scheduled for some time this upcoming week, according to the two people who spoke to the outlet. They added that MSNBC plans to replace Reid’s slot with a new show co-led by three anchors – Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele – who currently co-host The Weekend show.

Townsend is a Democratic strategist and ex-counsel to former vice-president Kamala Harris, who lost the race for the White House in November to Donald Trump. Menendez is a television commentator. And Steele is the former lieutenant governor of Maryland as well as chairperson of the Republican National Committee from 2009 to 2011.

The cancellation of a show led by one of the network’s most prominent hosts comes about a month after MSNBC’s former president, Rashida Jones, stepped down from the network to end a nearly four-year tenure. Kutler, who was then MSNBC’s senior vice-president for content strategy, replaced Jones.