The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands, and Physical Planning is implementing and managing a number of projects around the island through the Natural Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit (NDM PIMU).

To inform locals about the developments, the project team will hold a series of community meetings. Residents, property owners, farmers, and other stakeholders in Dickson and Perseverance are invited to a meeting on Tuesday, May 30th at 5:00 p.m. at the Dickson Methodist School to discuss the Dickson Bridge and Perseverance Road Projects.

Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Parliamentary Representative, Prime Minister, will be in attendance.

Members of the NDM PIMU project team will be present to provide an overview of the projects as well as to answer any questions or concerns.