Muir Clark appointed Commissioner of Royal Anguilla Police Force

Chief Superintendent Muir Clark of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Appointed Commissioner of Royal Anguilla Police Force.

HE the Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam has appointed Chief Superintendent Muir Clark as the next Commissioner of Police of the Royal Anguilla Police Force. The appointment follows an open recruitment process that included a stakeholder interview panel, a separate community interview panel and consultation with the Hon. Premier Dr. Ellis L Webster.

HE the Governor said:

‘I am pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Superintendent Muir Clark as the next Commissioner of Police of the Royal Anguilla Police Force. Now more than ever, a strong relationship between the Royal Anguilla Police Force and the communities they serve is of critical importance. I am confident that Chief Superintendent Clark’s exemplary record of leadership, strategic interventions and community policing, will be a significant asset to the Royal Anguilla Police Force in their duties to protect and serve the people of Anguilla. I extend my sincere appreciation and thanks to outgoing Commissioner of Police David Lynch for his dedicated service to the people of Anguilla over the last two years.’

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Superintendent Clark said: ‘I am delighted to accept the prestigious post of Commissioner of the Royal Anguilla Police Force. I look forward to working together with the communities, Government and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force to deliver a service which is visible, accessible, responsive and one which delivers a safer Anguilla.’

Chief Superintendent Clark has over 30 years of operational policing experience with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), including 2.5 years as a Chief Superintendent, and 15 years as a Superintendent.

Chief Superintendent Clarke brings with him a proven track record in implementing successful organisational development, change and innovation in policing practices. He has extensive Firearms Command, Public Order Command, Roads Policing and Community Policing expertise. He is due to commence his appointment as Commissioner of Police at the beginning of May 2023.