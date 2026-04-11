Multiple arrests made for assault, theft, traffic violations

Local law enforcement has released details regarding a series of recent arrests involving assault, theft, property damage, and traffic violations across the jurisdiction.

Assault Charges Involving a Minor and a Farmer On April 10, 2026, police arrested and charged Marcus George, a 33-year-old farmer from Green Hill, with assault. Investigations indicate that on April 6, 2026, George struck a minor on both sides of her face, causing actual bodily harm. George appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 10, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety. As part of his bail conditions, he must report to the Central Police Station every Monday and seek the court’s permission to leave the state. His matter was adjourned to May 26, 2026.

In a separate incident, police arrested Philroy Ryan, a 33-year-old labourer from Magnum Village, on April 9, 2026, for an assault that occurred on February 21, 2026. Ryan is accused of causing actual bodily harm by slapping a 54-year-old farmer on the right side of his face in Overland. Ryan received station bail of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety and is expected to appear before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on April 13, 2026.

Theft and Property Damage in Arnos Vale On April 9, 2026, Moneesh Davis, a 38-year-old resident of Arnos Vale, was charged with theft and damage to property following an incident on April 4, 2026. Davis allegedly stole $4,000.00 ECC in cash from a 42-year-old chef of New Prospect. He was also charged with slamming an unknown object into the left rear window of a motor vehicle belonging to the complainant, causing $550.00 ECC in damages. Pleading not guilty at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 10, Davis was granted composite bail of $2,900.00 ECC with one surety. He is required to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Wednesday, and his case has been adjourned to July 14, 2026.

Malique Primus, an 18-year-old student of Golden Vale, was arrested and charged on April 9, 2026, with several traffic violations. Primus was found driving a motorcycle in Villa without a valid driver’s permit, without wearing a protective helmet, and without a third-party risk insurance policy. He was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety and is scheduled to answer to the charges at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 15, 2026.