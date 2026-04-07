Multiple arrests made for violent crime, theft, illegal firearms

Multiple Arrests Made in Crackdown on Violent Crime, Theft, and Illegal Firearms Across the Region

Local law enforcement has reported a significant wave of arrests between April 2 and April 4, 2026, apprehending multiple individuals on charges ranging from petty theft to attempted murder.

The most severe of the charges was levied against Calvin Milles, a 29-year-old labourer from Union Vale, Bequia, who was arrested on April 4 for attempted murder, damage to property, and criminal trespass. Investigations indicate that on April 3, Milles trespassed into the home of a 31-year-old bartender armed with a knife, stabbing the victim in the left side of the neck. He is additionally accused of damaging the victim’s motorcycle rear tire, valued at $400 ECC, along with a brake light.

Milles appeared before the Serious Offences Court on April 7, where he was not required to enter a plea due to the indictable nature of the charges. He was granted $20,000 ECC bail, required to surrender all travel documents, and placed under a travel ban pending his next court appearance on April 27.

In a separate violent incident, 54-year-old farmer Collin Browne of Park Hill was arrested on April 2 for grievous bodily harm. Browne allegedly struck a 63-year-old fellow farmer on the right foot with a stone during an altercation on June 17, 2025. He was granted $2,000 ECC station bail and is slated to appear before the Colonarie Magistrate Court on April 10.

On April 4, Deann-j France, a 25-year-old conductor from Stubbs, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Authorities discovered France with an unlicensed Mason 380 pistol and three rounds of 9mm ammunition from an incident dating back to March 3. France pleaded not guilty at the Serious Offences Court and was granted $15,000 ECC bail, with his next court date set for April 20.

Several individuals also face charges related to theft and trespassing following early April arrests: