Multiple schools face health hazards, says Robinson

Multiple schools across SVG are grappling with severe environmental health risks that threaten student and teacher safety, the Teachers’ Union revealed today.

Oswald Robinson, President of the SVG Teachers’ Union, has raised alarming concerns about the deteriorating conditions in several secondary schools across the nation.

The most pressing issues have been identified at Bethel High School in Campden Park and the Lowmans Leeward Anglican School.

“These are not minor inconveniences,” Robinson emphasized. “We’re talking about serious health hazards that directly impact the learning environment and the well-being of our students and educators.”

The Teachers’ Union is demanding immediate intervention from the Ministry of Education, highlighting the potential long-term consequences of these environmental challenges.

Exposure to bird feces can lead to respiratory issues, while termite infestations pose structural and health risks.

“Our children deserve safe, clean learning environments,” Robinson stated. “These conditions are unacceptable and require immediate attention.”

The union is urging swift action from educational authorities, emphasizing that: