Mural sculpture to be unveiled at Peace Memorial Hall

The Department of Culture is preparing to debut a Mural Sculpture located at the Peace Memorial Hall, which serves as a tribute to the artistic abilities of the Vincentian community.

This collaborative project blended the expertise of professional educators and masons with the fresh perspectives of students and interns, providing them with practical experience in carving and color mixing.

Shannique Stewart, a Visual Arts Officer, emphasizes that the artwork embodies national resilience and historical identity while aiming to spark a new era of individual creativity and institutional support.

By involving the younger generation, the initiative seeks to foster a lasting appreciation for the creative arts and move away from conventional artistic repetition.

Ultimately, the upcoming unveiling represents a symbolic transition for the local culture, highlighting the importance of mentorship and community involvement in public works.