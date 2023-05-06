Murder in Arnos Vale brings St Vincent’s homicide total to 16

The country’s homicide rate has increased to 16 as a result of a shooting incident that occurred in Arnos Vale, St. Vincent, early on Saturday morning.
According to reports, a Pole Yard resident who is originally from Rillian Hill was attacked and shot not far from his home.
Although the victim’s name has not been made public by authorities, it is known that he goes by the moniker “ICE.”
