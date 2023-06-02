Murder of 18-year-old Kernelle Benjamin condemned by Dominica PM

Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, has condemned the act of violence done against 18-year-old Kernelle Benjamin.

According to local media sources, the young woman’s remains were discovered one day ago in the back of a property near the Portsmouth Hospital, after she went missing on May 24, 2023. She was a one-year-old girl’s mother.

During a press conference today, Prime Minister Skerrit stated that the death of an 18-year-old girl in Portsmouth has captured the nation’s attention over the last two days.

He stated that, while the circumstances of the case are not yet clear, he strongly condemns the blatant act of violence committed against Kernelle Benjamin.

He expressed Dominica’s condolences to the parents of Kernelle Benjamin and all affected by the heinous incident.

According to the prime minister, there appears to be a history of child sexual abuse related with this particular case based on available information.

He stated, “We are all in agreement that such heinous acts against our children should not be tolerated.”

In conjunction with the passage of five family bills in Parliament, the Prime Minister stated that the Cabinet recently approved the restructuring of the social services department and welfare division to address issues concerning the care of children, women, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups in society.

It was stated that additional trained personnel would be appointed to the welfare division in order to increase the response to child abuse cases and to ensure that appropriate and prompt action is taken to protect the nation’s children from all forms of abuse and neglect.

In addition, a sub-unit of the Dominica Police Force with specially trained officers would be established to respond to and investigate child abuse and other family protection issues.

The prime minister reminded the public that children’s safety is everyone’s duty.