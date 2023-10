The killing of a man in the community of Lauders, St Vincent, on Thursday morning raised the homicide total to 43.

According to information obtained by the St Vincent Times, Lennox James was met with what appears to be gunshot wounds about his head and back.

James, a 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

James death comes on the heels of the killing of Delano Patrick’s, alias “Smokes”, a 33-year-ol laborer in Layou.

The police are currently carrying out an investigation.