Murder rocks Layou: 34yro farmer shot dead

POLICE INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE AT TEXIER ROAD, LAYOU

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a homicide that occurred at Texier Road, Layou on Friday, November 28, 2025, at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area. Responding officers discovered the body of Ms. Mitah Patterson, a thirty four year old farmer of Texier Road. She reportedly sustained multiple gunshot injuries about her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

The RSVGPF encourages anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810, the Layou Police Station at 458-7229, or Police Control at 457-1211. All information received will be treated confidentially.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.