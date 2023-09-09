Friday night’s killing in Sion Hill brings SVG’s murder toll to 37

Man Shot and Killed In Sion hill

Jamal “cribbet” Finch’s death on Friday, September 8, brings St. Vincent’s homicide tally for 2023 to 37.

According to reports, Finch was shot and killed in Mala Village, Sion Hill. He was found with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Finch’s death follows that of Jovani Baptiste of Rose Place, who was shot and killed in Buccament Bay on Thursday.

Finch is from the Paul’s Avenue neighborhood.

Five individuals were killed in a mass shooting in Kingstown in July.