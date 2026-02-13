Mustique charities unite to assist Southern Grenadines

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy proudly received a generous donation from the Mustique Charitable Trust (MCT), the Mustique Charitable Foundation (MCF), and the UK Friends of the Mustique Charitable Trust (UKFMCT) on Tuesday, 10th February 2026.

Representing the Mustique Charitable Foundation, Project Director Natalia Gill handed over dental equipment to support the restoration of dental services at the Ashton Community Clinic in Union Island, following the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Also present were Administrative Director Avanell Da Silva and Administrative Assistant Jolice George, representing the sister charity UKFMCT, who donated essential medical equipment to outfit both the Celina Clouden Hospital and the Mayreau Community Clinic.

This equipment will significantly strengthen the clinics’ ability to deliver oral health and general medical services to residents across Union Island and the surrounding islands communities that have faced disruptions in access to care since the disaster.

These donations mark the final phase of a broader partnership project with the Ministry, launched in 2025 and valued at over EC$300,000. In December 2025, MCT and UKFMCT also funded critical renovations to the Ashton Community Clinic and the Doctors’ Quarters at Celina Clouden Hospital.