Mustique community hall renamed in honor of educator Dorene Simon

The Mustique Indigenous People Association (MIPA) and the Mustique Company officially renamed the Lavell Village community hall to the “Dorene Simon Community Hall”.

The dedication honors 92-year-old Dorene Simon, a foundational figure who contributed significantly to the island’s growth.

Though Simon was unable to attend the ceremony due to severe dementia, her legacy was passionately celebrated by community members, past students, and dignitaries.

MIPA Chairman Angus Scott highlighted Simon’s decades of service as an educator and her later work managing the island’s post office out of the water building.

Managing Director of the Mustique Company, Roger Richard, raised a toast to Simon, emphasizing that teachers are the “heart and soul” of the island and that her positive influence has “rubbed off on the island”.

The event culminated in a ceremonial countdown and the unveiling of a custom-made sign, expertly crafted by MIPA Treasurer Stanley Olivier.