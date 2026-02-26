MV Britannia cancels SVG call, reroutes to Dominica

The cruise ship MV Britannia has officially altered its travel route during a fourteen-day Caribbean excursion, resulting in a canceled visit to St. Vincent.

Reports indicate that the vessel diverted to Dominica as an alternative destination after passengers were notified of operational complications.

This unexpected change was reportedly triggered by structural damage involving a fender at the original port of call.

A fender on a port is a protective bumper system installed on docks, quays, or piers to absorb the kinetic energy of a docking vessel. Acting as a cushion, these devices prevent damage to both the ship’s hull and the port structure during mooring. They are crucial for safe, efficient maritime operations.

Consequently, the ship is currently navigating toward Roseau instead of following its initial itinerary.

These adjustments ensure the journey continues despite the technical issues encountered at the Kingstown docks.