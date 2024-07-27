MV Guidance II disappearance remains a mystery

The MV Guidance II, a 150-foot vessel captained by Maxwell Burke, has been missing since July 1, 2024, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl. Despite rumors, the vessel and its crew of five have not been found, and authorities are appealing for public assistance.

Key Takeaways

The MV Guidance II went missing on July 1, 2024, during Hurricane Beryl.

The vessel’s last known position was in the Canouan island harbor.

The crew consists of five members, including Captain Maxwell Burke.

Authorities believe the vessel’s communication and GPS systems were damaged.

Unsubstantiated claims that the vessel was found have been debunked.

The public is urged to provide any information that could lead to the vessel’s recovery.

Incident Overview

The MV Guidance II, a 150-foot vessel with a white superstructure, was last seen in the Canouan island harbor on July 1, 2024. The vessel, captained by Maxwell Burke, was caught in Hurricane Beryl, which likely caused significant damage to its communication and GPS systems. As a result, the ship was reported adrift many miles from its last known position.

Official Statements

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the disappearance of the MV Guidance II. In an official release, the RSVGPF stated that there are unsubstantiated claims that the vessel and its crew have been found, but these claims are false. The authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the safe recovery of the vessel and its crew.

Eyewitness Accounts

According to a Facebook post by a user named Chris Doyle, the MV Guidance II was anchored in Canouan as Hurricane Beryl approached. The vessel’s anchor started to drag due to the strong winds, prompting the crew to start the motor in an attempt to re-anchor. However, the rudders soon stopped working, leaving the vessel adrift in the storm. The last person to hear from the MV Guidance II was Mark Williams, who was also caught in the storm on a trawler off Canouan Marina. Williams reported that his trawler drifted through the hurricane and ended up 66 miles west of St. Lucia before he managed to motor to St. Vincent.

Public Appeal

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the MV Guidance II to come forward. The vessel’s disappearance has left the families of the crew members in a state of uncertainty and distress. Any credible information could be crucial in locating the missing vessel and ensuring the safety of its crew.

Conclusion

The disappearance of the MV Guidance II remains a mystery, with no confirmed sightings or communications since July 1, 2024. As the search continues, the authorities and the families of the missing crew members are holding out hope for a positive outcome. The public’s assistance is vital in this ongoing investigation.