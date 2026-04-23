MVAA secures top spots at NCTI robotics competition

Mountain View Adventist Academy (MVAA) has once again established itself as a powerhouse in technical education, achieving significant victories at the Second Annual NCTI Robotics Competition.

The school entered a total of four teams into the event, consisting of three beginner teams and one advanced team. Demonstrating exceptional skill and preparation, MVAA secured 1st Place in the Beginner Category and 3rd Place in the Advanced Category.

The victory in the beginner division is considered particularly impressive, as the teams were composed of students with no prior experience in robotics. Their rapid ascent to the top of the podium highlights the effectiveness of the school’s hands-on STEM training and the high level of commitment shown by the student body.

This year’s performance is not an isolated success but rather a continuation of a winning streak; MVAA also captured first place during the competition’s inaugural year. These back-to-back achievements have solidified the academy’s reputation as a leading contender in robotics and innovation among secondary schools in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The success of these students reflects a growing interest in technology among Vincentian youth and underscores the vital importance of supporting STEM initiatives within the educational system. As MVAA continues to lead the way, its robotics program serves as a model for how dedicated training can translate into national excellence.