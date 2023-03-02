Myah Luxury suite hotel in St Vincent set to open in May

Myah Luxury suite, Sandals hotel to open this year in SVG

This year, two hotels that are currently under construction are slated to open, increasing the capacity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Monday, tourism minister Carlos James said that the Myah Luxury Suite Hotel at Diamond is scheduled to open in the month of May.

The owners of the Myah Suite Hotel are local investors. The hotel will employ around 37 persons and feature 35 rooms – nine single rooms, one double room and 25 self-contained suites.

Additionally, there will be a restaurant and bar, gym and spa facilities, an office centre, a roof-top continuous pool and a manager’s clubhouse.

James further mentioned that the Sandals Resort in Buccament is anticipated to debut by the end of 2023.

By 2025, St Vincent and the Grenadines hopes to increase the number of hotel rooms on mainland St Vincent to one thousand (1000).