Mysterious Missing Details in St. Vincent Coat of Arms

The Coat of Arms of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a powerful national emblem, rich in symbolism, featuring two female figures, a central altar, and the Latin motto “Pax et Justitia” (Peace and Justice). While the core elements remain consistent, an analysis of the two coats of arms reveals two highly distinct interpretations of this historic crest, one deeply traditional, and the other strikingly modern.

The most immediate difference between the two lies in their overarching artistic style. The first rendering of the original takes a traditional, highly detailed approach to heraldry. This is most evident in the shield’s border, which features a complex, heavily ornamented, and thick gold frame with intricate scrolls and flourishes. In stark contrast, the second rendering which appears a profile photo on the office of the prime minister FB page, adopts a clean, minimalist graphic design. It completely strips away the ornate framing, replacing it with a simple, thin gold line that elegantly traces the standard shield shape.

Both versions center around two women in long blue dresses, one standing to the left holding a green branch, and one kneeling to the right. However, the artistic execution of these figures varies significantly. In the traditional image, the women are illustrated with naturalistic skin tones and dark hair, giving them a realistic, painterly appearance. The modernized image reimagines these figures as flat, two-color silhouettes, utilizing a solid gold tone for their skin and hair to sharply contrast with the solid blue of their garments.

Furthermore, the actions of the kneeling figure differ between the two designs. In the detailed, traditional version, the kneeling woman appears to be holding a small dark object or dish in her hands, presenting an offering toward the altar. In the stylized version, her hands are completely empty and raised upwards in an open gesture toward the standing figure.

The central pedestal situated between the two women undergoes a notable transformation. The traditional emblem features a primarily gold or yellow block-like altar where the intricate details are somewhat muted and indistinct. The modern image completely redesigns this focal point into a crisp white pedestal outlined in gold. This updated altar prominently displays a clear graphic of two shaking hands on its front, topped with a distinct, stylized flame burning brightly above it.

Finally, the presentation of the national motto at the base of the crest highlights the shift in design eras. The original version utilizes a classic, undulating white ribbon with black “PAX ET JUSTITIA” lettering suspended loosely below the green grass of the shield. The second design features a solid, angular gold banner with white text, firmly integrated into the bottom point of the emblem.

While both images represent the same national identity, they showcase a clear evolution in design. The original image preserves the intricate, realistic, and ornamental traditions of classic heraldry. The second image strips the emblem down to its core symbols, utilizing flat colors, clear vector lines, and simplified iconography to create a modernized, easily reproducible logo.