Mystery surrounds discovery of man’s body at Stubbs beach

BODY OF ADULT MALE DISCOVERED ALONG STUBBS BEACH

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the partially decomposed body of an adult male was discovered along Stubbs Beach.

Following the discovery, police officers attached to the Stubbs Police Station launched an investigation into the matter.

A District Medical Officer visited the scene and officially pronounced the man deceased. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is appealing to members of the public who may have a relative or acquaintance who has been reported missing, or who may know someone whose whereabouts are unknown, to contact the Stubbs Police Station at 784-458-4210 or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 784-456-1810. Any information provided may assist the police in identifying the deceased.

The RSVGPF is also urging anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to contact the police at 784-457-1211 or the CID at 784-456-1810.