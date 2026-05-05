Nadia has not been suspended by the CPO or SCD: Leacock

Official Dismisses Rumors Following Brutal Assault on Nadia Slater

Minister of National Security and the Public Service St Clair Leacock has publicly addressed the recent violent attack on Nadia Slater and her family member, strongly dispelling ongoing rumors surrounding the incident.

Addressing ongoing speculation, the Minister firmly clarified that Slater’s absence from work is strictly due to her injuries and not the result of any workplace penalties. “She’s not at home by way of disciplinary action against her,” the Minister stated, confirming that neither the service commission department nor the chief personnel officer has suspended or discharged her.

Furthermore, the Minister forcefully rejected claims that the attack was politically motivated. Warning the public not to twist the situation for “political coloration” or personal benefit, the Minister emphasized that the assault “doesn’t even come close to that” and urged those spreading such rumors to “just stop it”.

Police are currently investigating the matter and were recently at the hospital, though no clear motive has been established yet. The attacker reportedly had no prior quarrels, “beef,” or issues with the victims.

The lack of a clear motive has led to speculation about the assailant’s mental state. The Minister noted that an objective observer might conclude the perpetrator “momentarily lost their mind,” as a rational person would not behave in such a manner toward someone they had no issues with.

However, the Minister chose to tread carefully around the broader topic of mental health, noting the societal sensitivities of such conversations.

The Minister expressed deep sympathy for Slater, assuring her that the full machinery of the public service is at her disposal with just a phone call. Emphasizing the fundamental right of all citizens to walk the streets and rest in their homes free from physical assault, the Minister concluded by offering continued prayers for the healing and swift recovery of both Slater and her mother.