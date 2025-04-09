Grenada Citizenship Revoked for Myanmar Arms Dealer

The Grenada Government has revoked the citizenship of Naing Htut Aung, a Myanmar arms dealer who was approved as a citizen in 2020 by the previous New National Party (NNP) administration.

Thomas Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit, confirmed the revocation of Naing Htut Aung’s citizenship.

A report published in Frontier Myanmar in May 2024 stated that Western sanctions and domestic laws against dual citizenship did not stop military supplier Naing Htut Aung from securing a Grenadian passport and using it to invest his wealth abroad.

The 2013 Citizenship by Investment Act has undergone several amendments, and applicants convicted of a serious crime and subject to a criminal investigation are considered a national security risk to Grenada.

Naing Htut Aung’s company was named as the military’s single largest donor across three fundraising ceremonies in 2017, with contributions totaling more than $4.5 million.

Despite his citizenship being revoked in June 2020, there has been no Government Gazette notice or Revocation Order published as provided by Section 12 of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Act No. 15 of 2013. Gazetted notices show that since launching the CBI in 2014, the Government has revoked the citizenship of three individuals, all Chinese citizens.