Rajah Caruth named brand Ambassador for SVG

RAJAH CARUTH NAMED OFFICIAL AMBASSADOR FOR SVG THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH TEMPO NETWORKS

In a groundbreaking celebration of Vincentian pride and Caribbean excellence, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series rising star Rajah Caruth has been officially signed as brand ambassador for the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Tourism Authority. The 6-month partnership also includes TEMPO Networks, the Caribbean’s leading lifestyle and entertainment platform.

As part of the partnership, SVG Tourism Authority (Discover SVG) and TEMPO branding will be present on several of Rajah’s racing assets during the season, delivering high-visibility exposure at NASCAR events broadcast to millions worldwide.

Through its multi-platform reach across the Caribbean and global diaspora, celebrating its 20th Anniversary, TEMPO will serve as the primary media and storytelling partner for the initiative, bringing Rajah’s journey and the story of St. Vincent & the Grenadines to audiences around the world.

As a platform representing the full spectrum of Caribbean culture, TEMPO will use this partnership to spotlight St. Vincent & the Grenadines within a broader Caribbean narrative, connecting the destination to new audiences and markets globally.

All parties expressed strong enthusiasm for the partnership and its promising potential.

“It means a lot to officially be able to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines and Tempo, and hopefully drive not just tourism country but awareness to the Caribbean diaspora and community. I am proud of my heritage and exude it daily with my practices and core values”, Caruth said.

“For 20 years, TEMPO has been amplifying Caribbean culture to the world, and this partnership reflects exactly where we’re going next.

Rajah is an extraordinary young talent whose rise is inspiring a new generation, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines is one of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking and dynamic destinations. Through this partnership, we are connecting the Caribbean to new audiences, new markets, and new possibilities.”

Dr. the Hon Kishore Shallow, Minister of Tourism:

“We are proud of Rajah’s journey thus far as an emerging force on the global stage. Partnering with him and TEMPO marks a significant milestone, with tremendous potential ahead. Rajah embodies the energy and ambition of our people, and his story is a powerful reflection of who we are. Showcasing his journey through TEMPO Networks to audiences worldwide is both inspiring and impactful, further positioning our country as a vibrant and compelling tourist destination.”

The partnership will officially launch on May 2nd at the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race, which will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway. Other activities throughout the season will include documenting Rajah’s planned visit to SVG, highlighting his Vincentian heritage. He will also share his youth mentorship initiatives and “Racing with Rajah” STEM curriculum with the SVG and Caribbean diaspora communities and co-branded travel experiences connecting NASCAR excitement with SVG tourism.