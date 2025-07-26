Nassau cruise port receives prestigious nomination for second consecutive year

NASSAU CRUISE PORT EARNS BACK-TO-BACK WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS NOMINATION

Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) has been nominated again for The Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 2025 in the annual World Travel Awards program—marking its second consecutive year receiving this prestigious honour.

Just two years after its grand reopening, Nassau Cruise Port continues to exceed expectations. On April 8, 2025, the port welcomed a record-breaking 31,011 cruise passengers in a single day, a milestone that highlights its remarkable growth and increasing global appeal.

“This second consecutive nomination is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the dedication and excellence of our entire team,” said Mike Maura, Jr., CEO & Director of Nassau Cruise Port. “Nassau Cruise Port is not only setting a new benchmark for Caribbean cruise destinations—it’s showing the world the warmth, creativity, and spirit of The Bahamas. We are honoured to be recognized again.”

The nomination underscores commitment of the cruise port team to delivering an Authentically Bahamian experience, from the vibrant Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo that welcomes visitors at the port entrance to the diverse local vendors and retailers who bring the sights, sounds, and flavours of The Bahamas to life every day.

Continuously raising the bar, NCP recently became a proud participant in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, a global initiative supporting travelers with non-visible disabilities. This initiative promotes inclusivity and helps ensure every guest feels welcomed and supported—further establishing the port as a leader in the cruise industry.

“We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come—and even more excited about what’s ahead,” Mr. Maura, Jr., added. “This nomination is a tribute to every team member, partner, and Bahamian who plays a role in making Nassau the exciting world-class destination it is today.”

Phase two of the redevelopment of the port is now underway, introducing new features such as a portside pool experience and expanded yacht and marina services—further enhancing what Nassau offers to cruise passengers.