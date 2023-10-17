Nassau Cruise Port Surpasses 2022 Passenger Total by September 2023

Nassau Cruise Port is proud to announce that, after comparing its total passenger numbers year over year, the total number of passengers that visited the port this year (as of September 2023) was over 11,000 passengers higher than the overall passenger count for 2022.

By September 24, 2023, the port team had welcomed 3,224,210 cruise passengers for the year. By comparison, 3,212,603 passengers visited the port between January and December 2022.

Company executives estimate that they will welcome 4.2 million passengers for the year by December 2023, which, if achieved, will mark a new total annual passenger record for the leading cruise port in the region.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and to do so just in time to celebrate our fourth anniversary makes the achievement extraordinarily special,” said chief executive officer, Mike Maura Jr. “Our success reflects the resilience and commitment of the cruise industry and is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Nassau Cruise Port team, the Bahamian government, our community, and our industry partners. Together, we have transformed the Bahamian cruise tourism product and brand, quickly turning Nassau into a premier destination for cruisers around the world. The best is yet to come.”