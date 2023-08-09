Dannol Charles, a Richland Park resident, is perplexed as to why his entrance/driveway was not repaired despite the completion of the main road two weeks earlier.

To add insult to injury, the resident stated that he offered the company constructing the road a small portion of land bordering the major road to assist in road expansion.

“I was not compensated for this piece of land I offered; I simply stated that it would benefit everyone, and the gratitude my family and I receive equates to us hopping and jumping to get into our yard.”

“The insult continues, as they left a piece of board covered in nails for me to cross into my yard.” “This is an infringement on my property rights,” Charles stated.

Charles is requesting that Kuwait Dynamics and other entities entrusted with fixing the road either compensate him for the inconvenience or complete the task. He is also urging area representative St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince to assist his constituent.

“It’s incredible that every other person around me who had their gateway demolished during construction had it repaired before the project was finished.” After that, corrective work was done on another resident’s driveway.”

Charles said he can’t believe it and doesn’t want to believe it’s because of his outspokenness on Facebook; if so, it’s apparent that what many Vincentians are saying is correct.

“Nasty and Vindictive. You say what’s wrong; they victimize and humiliate you, but I’m hoping they’ll correct the situation because, as a taxpayer, I, too, will be repaying the loan for this project,” Charles remarked.