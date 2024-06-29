NEMO MONITORING TROPICAL STORM BERYL

The National Emergency Council convened today as Tropical Storm Beryl moves towards the islands. The system is expected to progress to a hurricane over the next 48 hours.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is asking all citizens to take necessary precautions and preparations, including adequate water and food storage, to ensure the safety of property and livestock.

Residents living in flood-prone areas are asked to move to shelter or higher ground should an impact occur.

The system is expected to intensify into a Category 2 hurricane, and its centre may affect the islands by mid-morning on Monday, July 1.

The system is expected to bring with it up to 6 inches of rainfall.

A meeting of the National Emergency Council has already been convened, and all national systems are in place in the event of the storm’s impact and aftermath.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will address the nation at 11 a.m.