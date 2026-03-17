National library holds ‘then & now photo competition

The Archives Unit within the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services is encouraging children aged 6-10 years to participate in its “Then and Now” Photo Competition.

The purpose of the competition is to introduce children to the work of the National Archives while encouraging greater awareness of local history and the changes that have taken place within the built environment of Kingstown and surrounding communities.

Using historic photographs from the Archives, participants will recreate the same scene in the present day, attempting to match the original angle and perspective as closely as possible.

Participants can familiarize themselves with the details of the competition through the attachment entitled “Competition Brief.” The competition details can also be found on the National Public Library’s Facebook page.

In addition to the attached competition details is the Parent/Guardian Consent Form, which must be completed and returned for entry acceptance.

All participating entries must be submitted by Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The winner of the competition will be announced during Library Week: April 20-24, 2026.