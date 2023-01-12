National nine mornings prize giving ceremony takes place January14

The prize giving ceremony of the 2022 National Lotteries Authourity Nine Mornings Christmas Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday January 14th, 2023, from 9:00am at the Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown.

At the ceremony, prizes will be distributed to the various zonal and national winners in the National Champion, Best Lit Community and Best Lit Private House. There will also be distribution of prizes for the Best Lit Garden, Best Lit Nativity Scene and Best Lit Commercial Building. The winners of the much anticipated Most Popular Local Christmas song and the Digicel Bring Yo Song And Come Competition will also be announced. (See copy of results attached).

Addresses will be delivered by Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and representatives of the major sponsors, the National Lottery Authourity and St. Vincent Electrical Services.

The NLA Nine Mornings Christmas Festival was held from 16th to 24th December, 2022 with dynamic programmes and successful participation throughout the country.

SVG NINE MORNINGS COMMITTEE 2022 COMMUNITY LIGHTING RESULTS

BEST LIT COMMUNITY

ZONE 1:

1 st Rose Hall – Works

2 nd Rose Bank – Village Square

3 rd Layou- Velox Corner

4 th Troumaca – Crossroads

ZONE 2:

1 st Sion Hill – Intersection

2 nd Town Hill

3 rd Chauncey – Junction

4 th Vermont

ZONE 3:

1 st Top Belair

2 nd Richland Park- Davis’ Square

3 rd Biabou

4 th Cotton Ground- Big City Bar

ZONE 4:

1 st Point Village

2 nd Diamond Village

3 rd Owia

NATIONAL CHAMPION:

1 st Point Village

2 nd Sion Hill- Intersection

3 rd Rose Hall – Works

4 th Top Belair

BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSES

Zone 1

1st Glenroy Pierre – Petit Bordel

2nd – Wesley Mc Kie – Golden Grove

3rd Everad Ince – rose bank

Zone 2

1st Wayne Dupont / Zachery audain – both Green Hill

2nd Ann Jones – Questelles

3rd Ianthe Cupid- Edwards – Gun Hill

Zone 3

1st Olivia Da Silva- Cane End

2nd Jose hooper – Belmont, Ginger Village

3rd Elmore Browne – Carriere

Zone 4

1st – Carol Jardine-Georgetown

BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE:

1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End

2.Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village

3.Carol Jardine – Georgetown

4.Glenroy Pierre- Petit Bordel

Wayne Dupont – Green Hill

Zachary Audain – Green Hill

BEST LIT GARDEN:

Villa Top Christmas Gardens – Hulls Residence Villa Top Vale

2.Recreational Park – Roseau

3.Richmond Hill Gardens- Richmond Hill

4.School Grounds – Fitz Hughes

BEST NATIVITY SCENE:

1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End

2.Town Hill

Carol Jardine- Georgetown

Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village

BEST LIT COMMERCIAL BUILDING

1 st Coreas City Store

2 nd Jax Enterprises Ltd

3 rd Bank of St.Vincent and the Grenadines