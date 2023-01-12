National nine mornings prize giving ceremony takes place January14

The prize giving ceremony of the 2022 National Lotteries Authourity Nine Mornings Christmas Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday January 14th, 2023, from 9:00am at the Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown.
At the ceremony, prizes will be distributed to the various zonal and national winners in the National Champion, Best Lit Community and Best Lit Private House. There will also be distribution of prizes for the Best Lit Garden, Best Lit Nativity Scene and Best Lit Commercial Building. The winners of the much anticipated Most Popular Local Christmas song and the Digicel Bring Yo Song And Come Competition will also be announced. (See copy of results attached).
Addresses will be delivered by Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and representatives of the major sponsors, the National Lottery Authourity and St. Vincent Electrical Services.
The NLA Nine Mornings Christmas Festival was held from 16th to 24th December, 2022 with dynamic programmes and successful participation throughout the country.
SVG NINE MORNINGS COMMITTEE 2022 COMMUNITY LIGHTING RESULTS
BEST LIT COMMUNITY
ZONE 1:
1 st Rose Hall – Works
2 nd Rose Bank – Village Square
3 rd Layou- Velox Corner
4 th Troumaca – Crossroads
ZONE 2:
1 st Sion Hill – Intersection
2 nd Town Hill
3 rd Chauncey – Junction
4 th Vermont
ZONE 3:
1 st Top Belair
2 nd Richland Park- Davis’ Square
3 rd Biabou
4 th Cotton Ground- Big City Bar
ZONE 4:
1 st Point Village
2 nd Diamond Village
3 rd Owia
NATIONAL CHAMPION:
1 st Point Village
2 nd Sion Hill- Intersection
3 rd Rose Hall – Works
4 th Top Belair
BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSES
Zone 1
1st Glenroy Pierre – Petit Bordel
2nd – Wesley Mc Kie – Golden Grove
3rd Everad Ince – rose bank
Zone 2
1st Wayne Dupont / Zachery audain – both Green Hill
2nd Ann Jones – Questelles
3rd Ianthe Cupid- Edwards – Gun Hill
Zone 3
1st Olivia Da Silva- Cane End
2nd Jose hooper – Belmont, Ginger Village
3rd Elmore Browne – Carriere
Zone 4
1st – Carol Jardine-Georgetown
BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE:
1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End
2.Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village
3.Carol Jardine – Georgetown
4.Glenroy Pierre- Petit Bordel
Wayne Dupont – Green Hill
Zachary Audain – Green Hill
BEST LIT GARDEN:
- Villa Top Christmas Gardens – Hulls Residence Villa Top Vale
2.Recreational Park – Roseau
3.Richmond Hill Gardens- Richmond Hill
4.School Grounds – Fitz Hughes
BEST NATIVITY SCENE:
1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End
2.Town Hill
- Carol Jardine- Georgetown
- Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village
BEST LIT COMMERCIAL BUILDING
1 st Coreas City Store
2 nd Jax Enterprises Ltd
3 rd Bank of St.Vincent and the Grenadines