About the Organization

Samriddh Sanskriti Foundation is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to safeguarding intangible art and cultural heritage through education, awareness, and community engagement. By promoting traditional knowledge systems, artistic expression, and local cultural practices, the Foundation contributes to the preservation of cultural diversity and intergenerational dialogue. Its initiatives foster respect for heritage and support the active participation of young people in sustaining the living traditions that shape identity, cohesion, and creativity in an increasingly globalized world.

About the Program

As part of the celebrations of the 79th Independence Day of India, Samriddh Sanskriti Foundation proudly presents the national-level online quiz titled “We The People of India”. This unique awareness initiative is designed to strengthen public understanding of constitutional principles, fundamental rights, fundamental duties, and the collective role of citizens in nation-building.

Through this interactive quiz, the program encourages citizens across age groups to reflect on the essence of democracy and their responsibilities as active participants in a vibrant and inclusive society. The quiz features engaging and thought-provoking questions that spark civic curiosity and promote ethical and informed citizenship. It serves not only as a platform for public participation, but also as a digital space for introspection, learning, and social dialogue rooted in the values of the Indian Constitution.

Benefits

Participation Certificate for all full scorers.

Open to all age groups and professions, completely free.

Boost your knowledge of the Indian Constitution, rights, and duties.

Fully online and accessible platform for everyone.

Top scorers invited to an exclusive special video series.

Instructions:

Please ensure your personal details (Name, Email, WhatsApp) are accurate for certification.

Complete all mandatory questions in the quiz to be eligible.

The certificate will be issued automatically after submission.

The quiz consists of 10 MCQs, each with 4 options, available in Hindi and English.

Each correct answer awards 5 marks; there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

You can attempt the quiz multiple times to improve your score.

Last date to participate: August 15, 2025.

Participation Link: https://forms.gle/MSRKfiAUokVKuhtq7

Contact Information: [email protected]

Official Notification Link