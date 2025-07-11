Ad image

Nationals of 4 Caribbean countries being held at Guantanamo Bay

Times Staff
1 Min Read
GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - JANUARY 11: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Military Police guard Taliban and al Qaeda detainees in orange jumpsuits January 11, 2002 in a holding area at Camp X-Ray at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba during in-processing to the temporary detention facility. The detainees will be given a basic physical exam by a doctor, to include a chest x-ray and blood samples drawn to assess their health, the military said. The U.S. Department of Defense released the photo January 18, 2002. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st class Shane T. McCoy/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Caribbean nationals are among several foreign nationals who are currently being held at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, according to the United States (US) Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

It said the detainees are from Haiti, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis and the Dominican Republic.

In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Tricia McLaughlin, said the detention of foreigners with criminal records at Guantanamo Bay shows that President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are using “every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets and out of our country”.

US media reports said that as part of an expansion of the Trump administration’s effort to turn Guantanamo Bay into an immigration detention centre, officials had transferred detainees from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe to the naval base. Initially, the base housed mainly Spanish-speaking Latin American migrants awaiting deportation.

The list shows that Guantanamo Bay is housing detainees from all continents other than Antarctica.

The criminal records of the detainees include convictions for homicide, sexual offences, including against children, child pornography, assault with a weapon, kidnapping, drug smuggling, and robbery.

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected