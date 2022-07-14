Naughty vicar caught performing sex act on Henry Hoover in church

A ‘naughty’ church leader carried out a sex act with a Henry Hoover while wearing nothing but stockings.

John Jeffs was caught in the act in his office, while working as a pastoral manager at Christian faith-based group, Parents Talking Asperger’s.

He was spotted by a churchgoer at a Baptist centre in Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire, who saw the retired vicar standing by the hoover as it was propped up between two chairs.

The witness walked past and said they saw Jeffs almost completely naked, except for a pair of ladies stockings.

The 74-year-old noticed the member of the public but continued to perform the sex act because he was feeling ‘naughty’, a court heard.

Jeffs was found guilty of indecent exposure but the unimpressed magistrate told the hearing: ‘Why you thought it best to bring this matter to trial, I have no idea.’

Jeff’s solicitor yesterday told the court the pensioner was in ‘a lot of pain’ because he was ignoring his health.

He also claimed his client’s diabetes was not being medicated at the time of the incident, in September 2020.

Jeffs, of Middleton Cheney, Nothants., was found guilty of indecent exposure after a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Prosecution barrister, Ellie Hutchinson, said that Jeffs accepted in a police interview that he was performing a sex act in a church but claimed he did not know he would be seen.

Jeffs, who previously had a clean record, was given an 18-month community order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

He was also ordered to pay £845 in court costs and £200 in compensation to the victim who witnessed the sex act.

Defence solicitor Alistair Evans said Jeffs was still coming to terms with the loss of his wife at a young age and was in ‘a lot of pain’ because he was ignoring his health and his diabetes was not medicated.