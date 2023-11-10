NCPSC holds first ever HMP Public Speaking Competition

National Firms Public Speaking Competition 2023

The National Corporate Public Speaking Championship (NCPSC), since its inception in 2019 has been a forum to highlight the importance of communication and leadership in the corporate world, while providing a learning platform and coaching opportunities for employees of business places.

In 2021 and 2022, the executive of NCPSC was unable to host the anticipated competitions as a result of the prolonged global COVID-19 pandemic. However, for 2023, through partnership with the Ministry of National Security, leadership and communication workshops were held with the inmates at His Majesty’s Prisons during the months of August, September, and October. The purpose of the workshops was to impart knowledge on communication and leadership for re-entry into society.

To assess the delivery of the sessions, on October 24, 2023, as a part of its week of independence activities, the executive of the NCPSC held the first ever NCPSC HMP Public Speaking Competition. There were two (2) categories of participation: a Prepared Speech category and an Impromptu Speech category.

Figure 1: Chairperson Arlette Miller with winners

The prepared speech was on the topic – “What does the importance

of civic action and public service mean to you?” and was inspired by the words of President John F. Kennedy “Ask not what your country can do for you, but instead what can you do for your country”. The impromptu questions were by random selection and were focused on topics related to independence as well as the main topic.

The winners of the competition are as follows in the Prepared category:

1st – Taylor Mofford

2nd – Junior Jarvis

3rd – Reynold Roberts

The winner of the competition in the Impromptu category:

1st – Junior Jarvis

The Chief Judge for the competition was DTM Glenda Matthews.

Trophies and books from the executive of NCPSC and gift baskets from Coreas Hazells Inc. were awarded to all winners and a cake was donated by Daily Treats SVG, to the 1st cohort of 10 prisoners.

The executive of the NCPSC looks forward to the next round of development sessions in an effort to promote rehabilitation of prisoners.